Lathrop Investment Management Corp Trims Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,560 shares during the quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 408.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 237,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 190,606 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 175.2% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,615,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,622 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 34.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,206,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,510 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands

In other Newell Brands news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. StockNews.com raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Newell Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

Newell Brands Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NWL stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,731,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,042. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.85. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.90%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

