Lathrop Investment Management Corp Trims Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 3.2% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $114,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Stryker by 28.8% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% during the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 1.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 45,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,915,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE SYK traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $295.53. 340,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,819. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $248.29 and a 1-year high of $306.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $112.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.40.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.45.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

