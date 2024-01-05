Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) is Snow Phipps Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Snow Phipps Group LLC raised its position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,954,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Laureate Education comprises about 33.5% of Snow Phipps Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Snow Phipps Group LLC owned approximately 3.15% of Laureate Education worth $69,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,898,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 246,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 36,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LAUR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Laureate Education Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Laureate Education stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.72. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $14.81.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $361.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.14 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Laureate Education Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laureate Education

In other Laureate Education news, major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 720,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $9,410,265.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,405,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,377,344.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 897,233 shares of company stock worth $11,768,314. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

