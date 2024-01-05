LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Cowen

Equities research analysts at TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

LeddarTech Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ LDTC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,380. LeddarTech has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Get LeddarTech alerts:

About LeddarTech

(Get Free Report)

Read More

LeddarTech Inc is an automotive software company which provides patented disruptive AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software technology. LeddarTech Inc, formerly known as Prospector Capital Corp., is based in QUEBEC CITY.

Receive News & Ratings for LeddarTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeddarTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.