Legacy Financial Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 64,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance
Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69.
Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -172.22%.
Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile
Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.
