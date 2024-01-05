Legacy Financial Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 64,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BTIG Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -172.22%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Further Reading

