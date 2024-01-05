Legacy Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 565,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,542,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 824.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after acquiring an additional 200,147 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 23,915 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Global Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PIO stock opened at $38.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.89 million, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day moving average is $35.43.

Invesco Global Water ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Global Water ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0835 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

