Legacy Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 446 Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Nutrien by 3.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,758,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,704,000 after buying an additional 773,028 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,152,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000,000 after purchasing an additional 898,671 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Nutrien by 11.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,809,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,583 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Nutrien by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,533,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,739,000 after purchasing an additional 789,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 83.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,925,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502,952 shares in the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NTR opened at $55.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $85.16.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 48.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.65.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

