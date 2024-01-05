Legacy Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 615 iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 77.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 518.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $65.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.76. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $68.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

