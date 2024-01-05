Legacy Financial Group LLC Invests $240,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after buying an additional 286,169 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $171.47 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $235.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.51.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.93.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

