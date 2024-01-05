Legacy Financial Group LLC Makes New $45,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after buying an additional 196,151,351 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 15,777,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,674,000 after acquiring an additional 15,709,289 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,471,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,112,000 after purchasing an additional 482,483 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $156,481,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 743,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,746,000 after purchasing an additional 32,962 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK opened at $232.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.98. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $246.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

