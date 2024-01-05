Legacy Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Up 0.6 %

ETN opened at $234.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $150.86 and a twelve month high of $241.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

