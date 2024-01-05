Legacy Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,776,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

COWZ opened at $51.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

