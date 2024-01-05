Legacy Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 56,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Ares Management by 4.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,452,000 after acquiring an additional 18,033 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.9% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ARES opened at $116.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.12 and its 200-day moving average is $104.34. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $67.29 and a 12 month high of $120.99.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Ares Management had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Ares Management’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 143.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $15,775,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,765,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Ares Management Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

