Legacy Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the first quarter worth about $388,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF stock opened at $89.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.60 and a 200-day moving average of $89.38. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 1-year low of $88.44 and a 1-year high of $91.00.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

