Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.42

Shares of Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.42 and last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 13506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Societe Generale lowered shares of Leonardo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on FINMY
Leonardo Stock Up 5.6 %
About Leonardo
Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Leonardo
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 5 crypto penny stocks under $5
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Cal-Maine Stock: Buying the dip in America’s largest egg producer
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- The 5 top-rated dividend stocks by analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.