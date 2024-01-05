Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.42

Shares of Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.42 and last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 13506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Societe Generale lowered shares of Leonardo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Get Leonardo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FINMY

Leonardo Stock Up 5.6 %

About Leonardo

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

(Get Free Report)

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.