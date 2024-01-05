Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Trading Up 3.1%

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.08 and last traded at $16.08. Approximately 104,945 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,183,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LEVI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.22.

The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $662,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $256,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $662,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 724.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,574,260 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $24,433,000 after buying an additional 1,383,339 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2,096.4% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,252,500 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $17,009,000 after buying an additional 1,195,475 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $125,773,000 after buying an additional 1,084,969 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,989,518 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $109,189,000 after purchasing an additional 626,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,059,996 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $15,296,000 after purchasing an additional 621,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

