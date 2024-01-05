Levi Strauss & Co. Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 2,463 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 74% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,419 call options.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LEVI traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.21. 586,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,463. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEVI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.22.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $662,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $256,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $662,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at $989,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,900 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,636 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,118 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

