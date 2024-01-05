Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 9,795 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,628% compared to the average daily volume of 359 call options.

Insider Activity at Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Lonnel Coats bought 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 914,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,076.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raymond Debbane purchased 148,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $153,284.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,340,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,072.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lonnel Coats purchased 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 914,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,076.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 757,126 shares of company stock worth $837,353. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $38,000.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,038,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,026. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29,728.25% and a negative return on equity of 118.90%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 million. Analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

