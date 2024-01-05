Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.33.

LNW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Light & Wonder from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LNW

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Light & Wonder

In related news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 588 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $50,779.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at $101,127.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth about $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder in the second quarter worth about $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Light & Wonder by 28.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNW opened at $78.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Light & Wonder has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $89.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86 and a beta of 1.85.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.39. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.92 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.