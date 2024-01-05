Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Increased by Pachira Investments Inc.

Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 2.2% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $461.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

