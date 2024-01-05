Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:LMT traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $455.16. The stock had a trading volume of 285,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,145. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $112.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.97.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.87 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

