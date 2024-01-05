Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.6% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $63,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.44. 1,056,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,846. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.42. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $122.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.