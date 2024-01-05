Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.6% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,964,000 after purchasing an additional 303,575 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOW. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.92.

LOW traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.00. The company had a trading volume of 733,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,927. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $122.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.73 and a 200-day moving average of $214.42.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

