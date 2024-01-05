Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) rose 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.21. Approximately 1,996,806 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 5,510,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LAZR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Luminar Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.71.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.56.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 million. Equities research analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 9.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 503,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 11.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 12,647 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 16.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

