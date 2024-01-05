LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 59,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.4% during the third quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 29,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYB traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.73. 294,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,759. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.56. The stock has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 71.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

