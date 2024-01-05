Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.86

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.86 and traded as high as $16.09. Manitowoc shares last traded at $15.68, with a volume of 177,258 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.18 million. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,827,000 after purchasing an additional 95,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

