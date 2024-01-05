Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.15

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 18393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Marks and Spencer Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marks and Spencer Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.83.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

