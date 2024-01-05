Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.09. The company had a trading volume of 210,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,663. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.86 and a 12-month high of $202.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $93.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MMC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

