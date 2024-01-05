Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stock Position Cut by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,337 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials accounts for 4.0% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $18,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.3% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 12,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at about $430,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 33.8% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at about $19,210,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of MLM stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $486.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $466.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.08. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.94 and a 1-year high of $500.91.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $482.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MLM

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.