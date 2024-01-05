Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.50

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.50 and traded as high as $2.50. Martin Midstream Partners shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 36,827 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $176.70 million during the quarter.

Martin Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently -14.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 11,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $29,611.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,668,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,134,617.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Randall Tauscher acquired 20,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $48,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,101 shares of the company's stock, valued at $266,918.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 147,936 shares of company stock valued at $360,525 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMLP. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids.

See Also

