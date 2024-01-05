Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading 4.2% Higher

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.78 and last traded at $60.52. Approximately 5,767,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 9,616,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.96.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 4.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a PE ratio of -89.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $240,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,044,807.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $240,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,044,807.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,969.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,691,940 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 10.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

