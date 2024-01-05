Mastech Digital (MHH) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN: MHH):

1/5/2024 – Mastech Digital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/30/2023 – Mastech Digital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/24/2023 – Mastech Digital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2023 – Mastech Digital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2023 – Mastech Digital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2023 – Mastech Digital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/27/2023 – Mastech Digital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/21/2023 – Mastech Digital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2023 – Mastech Digital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2023 – Mastech Digital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Price Performance

MHH stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $14.16. The company has a market cap of $97.56 million, a P/E ratio of -280.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Mastech Digital Inc alerts:

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.44 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastech Digital

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHH. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 164.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Mastech Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 77.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.