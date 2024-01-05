Mastech Digital (MHH) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN: MHH):
- 1/5/2024 – Mastech Digital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Price Performance
MHH stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $14.16. The company has a market cap of $97.56 million, a P/E ratio of -280.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.44 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
