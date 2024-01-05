Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.10.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS traded up $5.55 on Friday, reaching $388.50. 425,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,874. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $349.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.73. The firm has a market cap of $126.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $389.14.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.24%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,407 shares of company stock valued at $515,039 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

