Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up 1.3% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $10,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AJG. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,497,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $276,414.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,529.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,497,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,038 shares of company stock worth $11,433,022. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AJG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

AJG stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.77. The company had a trading volume of 83,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,727. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $174.45 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.15%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.