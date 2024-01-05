Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,559,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,168,442,000 after acquiring an additional 41,684 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,702,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,593,000 after acquiring an additional 511,658 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,190,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,421,000 after acquiring an additional 50,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,048,800,000 after purchasing an additional 58,698 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PH traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $455.31. 74,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,152. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $297.12 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $432.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.65.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.07.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

