Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of UPS traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.70. 509,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,817,681. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.77. The firm has a market cap of $135.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

