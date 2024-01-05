Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bruker by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 90.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 67.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 47.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Bruker by 70.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BRKR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Bruker Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:BRKR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.13. The company had a trading volume of 45,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,286. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $84.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.83 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

