Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,064 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $7,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 91,079.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,534,000 after buying an additional 8,845,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after buying an additional 68,301 shares during the period. WestBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,242,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Zscaler by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,581,000 after purchasing an additional 84,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,787,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,439,000 after purchasing an additional 242,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $625,064.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,733,557.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $625,064.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,267 shares in the company, valued at $81,733,557.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.75, for a total value of $1,108,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,449.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,052 shares of company stock worth $30,054,630 over the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.09. The company had a trading volume of 247,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,702. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.65. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $227.29. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZS. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Macquarie raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $231.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.29.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

