Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,088 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. RTX accounts for approximately 1.6% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $13,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in RTX by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in RTX by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Melius lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.98. 1,197,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,973,092. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.63. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

