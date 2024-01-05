Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 365 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,727 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 3.2% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $27,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AVGO traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,052.55. The stock had a trading volume of 434,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,371. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $549.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,151.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $994.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $909.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $492.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.07 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,682 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.