Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 365 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,727 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 3.2% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $27,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.
Broadcom Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of AVGO traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,052.55. The stock had a trading volume of 434,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,371. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $549.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,151.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $994.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $909.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $492.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.07 EPS for the current year.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.75%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom
In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,682 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
