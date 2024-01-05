Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 572 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up about 1.9% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $16,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 6,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.09. 210,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,663. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.14 and its 200-day moving average is $191.76. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.86 and a twelve month high of $202.81. The firm has a market cap of $93.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

