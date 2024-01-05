Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 621.1% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.75.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.77. The company had a trading volume of 228,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,669. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

