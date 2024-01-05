Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Trading 4.8% Higher

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.43 and last traded at $15.29. 90,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 728,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Mativ from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average is $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.20 million. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 18.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mativ by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,522,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,012,000 after purchasing an additional 56,774 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Mativ by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,453,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,242,000 after buying an additional 665,352 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Mativ by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Mativ in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mativ in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

