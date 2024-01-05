Matson (NYSE:MATX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $116.36

Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $116.36 and last traded at $115.21, with a volume of 85159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MATX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Matson from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Matson Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.95 and its 200 day moving average is $90.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $827.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $798.86 million. Matson had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm's revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Matson’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In other Matson news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total value of $1,040,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,690.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $96,011.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,427 shares in the company, valued at $907,820.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total transaction of $1,040,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,690.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,799 shares of company stock worth $1,262,179. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MATX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Matson by 1,004.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,923,000 after buying an additional 490,489 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Matson by 30.0% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,858,648 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,906,000 after buying an additional 429,048 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Matson by 78.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,935,000 after buying an additional 197,658 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the third quarter valued at about $14,074,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Matson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $561,594,000 after buying an additional 153,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Read More

