McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 10.9% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 454,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $135,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $291.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.37. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

