MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires 22,650 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,650 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of CarMax by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its position in CarMax by 39.4% during the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 216,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 293,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,736,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:KMX traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,706. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.76 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.35 and a 200-day moving average of $75.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.53.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $775,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $775,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,279. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,304,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

