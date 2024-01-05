MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires 271 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in S&P Global by 162.5% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPGI traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $427.81. 309,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,810. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.14 and a 12 month high of $443.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $412.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.37. The company has a market capitalization of $135.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.