MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires New Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,917 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,492,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total transaction of $460,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,946 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,764.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total transaction of $460,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,946 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,764.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at $670,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,746 shares of company stock valued at $50,181,294. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $230.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,192. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.57 and a 1 year high of $240.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.31 and its 200 day moving average is $192.72. The stock has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

