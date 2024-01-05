MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Boosts Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,538 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,268 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBY. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 13.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 1.4% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Best Buy by 46.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.83. 701,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,177. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $93.32.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $16,048,344.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 288,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,658,314.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.07.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

