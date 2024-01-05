MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Boosts Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.06% of Ingersoll Rand worth $16,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth $23,422,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,517,000 after buying an additional 107,875 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 5.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth about $449,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cfra boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:IR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.71. 478,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,941. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.84 and a 52 week high of $78.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.54.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 4.28%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

